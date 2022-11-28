HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,111 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of HP by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in HP by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in HP by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $526,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $30.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. HP’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

