Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) vs. Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) Head-To-Head Comparison

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) and Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.
Profitability
This table compares Hyliion and Atlis Motor Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hyliion
|-12,683.48%
|-30.26%
|-28.92%
|Atlis Motor Vehicles
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Hyliion and Atlis Motor Vehicles’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hyliion
|$200,000.00
|2,866.44
|-$96.05 million
|($0.88)
|-3.62
|Atlis Motor Vehicles
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hyliion and Atlis Motor Vehicles, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hyliion
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1.83
|Atlis Motor Vehicles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Hyliion currently has a consensus target price of $3.85, suggesting a potential upside of 20.69%. Given Hyliion’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hyliion is more favorable than Atlis Motor Vehicles.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
26.6% of Hyliion shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of Hyliion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Hyliion beats Atlis Motor Vehicles on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Hyliion
Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.
About Atlis Motor Vehicles
Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicle trucks and charging infrastructure. The company offers ATLIS Energy, a superior battery technology solution; ATLIS Charging, an advanced charging station; ATLIS XP; and ATLIS XT pickup truck. Its target customers for the Atlis XT are work vehicle fleet owners and individual buyers; and Atlis XP Platform are work vehicle and upfit vehicle manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.
