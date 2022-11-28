Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Compass Point upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

NYSE IIPR opened at $118.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 24.10, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $87.47 and a twelve month high of $270.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.95.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 53.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

