Insider Buying: Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Insider Acquires £86,380.35 in Stock

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) insider Ruth Markland acquired 82,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £86,380.35 ($102,140.65).

Quilter Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of QLT opened at GBX 103.75 ($1.23) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 741.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Quilter plc has a one year low of GBX 81.99 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 155.15 ($1.83). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 96.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 105.47.

Get Quilter alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Quilter from GBX 85 ($1.01) to GBX 83 ($0.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.06) price objective on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 114.60 ($1.36).

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.