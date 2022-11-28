Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 166.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,741,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,000,160,000 after purchasing an additional 217,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,449,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,114,000 after acquiring an additional 771,489 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,852,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,160,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,909,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,309,000 after purchasing an additional 252,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SRE opened at $163.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.66. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

