Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,817 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.5% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $54.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.72. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

