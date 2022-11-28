Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $178,309,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,121.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,634,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,345 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,614.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,295,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,656 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,426.3% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 827,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 804,295 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,357,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,437,000 after purchasing an additional 778,485 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.52 on Monday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $50.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43.

