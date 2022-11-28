Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 209,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 474,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU stock opened at $107.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.54.

Insider Activity

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.