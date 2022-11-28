Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $472,000 Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 136,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 18,271 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 46.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 450,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,485,000 after purchasing an additional 143,120 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 177,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 17,353 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 263,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 42,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.33 on Monday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.27. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

