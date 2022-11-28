Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $477,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,041,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,356,000 after acquiring an additional 764,160 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,084.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 666,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 655,818 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,418,000 after buying an additional 291,323 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,638,000 after buying an additional 148,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7,468.5% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 139,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,019,000 after buying an additional 137,346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $183.34 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $222.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.92.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

