Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $624,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $898,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,811,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 5,482.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DIVB opened at $39.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average is $37.42. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $32.90.

