Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Catalent by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Catalent by 361.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 372,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,964,000 after acquiring an additional 291,783 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,232,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,424,000 after acquiring an additional 887,520 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Catalent by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 159,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,117,000 after acquiring an additional 103,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,849,000 after purchasing an additional 38,001 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Stock Performance

CTLT stock opened at $41.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.17. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $136.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In other Catalent news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Catalent news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.