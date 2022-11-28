Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 589.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 117.4% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TTT opened at $72.19 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $104.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.53.

