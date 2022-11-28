Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 5,708 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 663.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $37.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.67. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $50.89.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

