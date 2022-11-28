Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 20,767 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 55,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $726,000.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock opened at $19.79 on Monday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66.

