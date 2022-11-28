Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,000,797,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coterra Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $27.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.34. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Coterra Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.
Coterra Energy Profile
Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.
Further Reading
