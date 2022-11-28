Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 386 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 92.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $705,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICF opened at $57.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.80. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.