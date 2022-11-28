Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $57.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $73.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

