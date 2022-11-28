Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,273 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Down 1.1 %

Intel Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.