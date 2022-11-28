Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives $25.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $611.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,559,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,751,000 after buying an additional 1,431,883 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 472,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 417,490 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 345,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $5,152,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

