Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

NYSE ICE opened at $107.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $138.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

