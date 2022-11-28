Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,491,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245,979 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.34% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $704,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $586,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,876,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,481,000 after purchasing an additional 291,792 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 236,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 42,195 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 515,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,514,000 after purchasing an additional 68,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $106.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $138.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

