Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ITRK. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($56.76) to GBX 4,400 ($52.03) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 4,700 ($55.58) to GBX 4,500 ($53.21) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($42.57) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,910.29 ($58.06).

Shares of ITRK opened at GBX 4,027 ($47.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of £6.50 billion and a PE ratio of 2,200.55. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,485 ($41.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,824 ($68.87). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,806.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,143.05.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

