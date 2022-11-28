Intuit (INTU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $392.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $398.62 and a 200-day moving average of $410.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $697.27.

In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Intuit by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,422,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $684,015,000 after purchasing an additional 113,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,416,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,113,000 after buying an additional 28,261 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 15.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 988,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,994,000 after acquiring an additional 129,898 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 140.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.11.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

