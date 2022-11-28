Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the October 31st total of 310,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Performance
PSCE stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.
