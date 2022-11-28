Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the October 31st total of 310,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Performance

PSCE stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,388,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 366,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 116,761 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 62,701 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 117.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 261,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 141,260 shares during the period.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

