iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

EFG opened at $86.14 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.07.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

