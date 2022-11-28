iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Holdings Trimmed by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961,368 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $72,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,372.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,129,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080,563 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,651,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,146,000 after acquiring an additional 714,029 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,309,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,102,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,795,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,730,000 after acquiring an additional 299,218 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE opened at $97.02 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.49 and a 200-day moving average of $92.97.

