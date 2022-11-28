iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 191,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,763,000 after buying an additional 13,794 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after acquiring an additional 32,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,821 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $157.71 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.