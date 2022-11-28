iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $101.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.46. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

