ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives GBX 108.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 108.17 ($1.28).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.01) to GBX 160 ($1.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.66) price target on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price target on ITV from GBX 75 ($0.89) to GBX 70 ($0.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

LON:ITV opened at GBX 78.14 ($0.92) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 651.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07. ITV has a 52-week low of GBX 53.97 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 124 ($1.47). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 66.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.73.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris purchased 4,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £2,376.64 ($2,810.26).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

