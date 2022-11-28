Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Receives $32.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JAMF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Jamf from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jamf from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Jamf from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JAMF opened at $20.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Jamf

In related news, insider Jason Wudi sold 89,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $1,818,502.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,386,657.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 56.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,566,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,031 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,355,000 after buying an additional 340,533 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 430,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 329,019 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 29.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,415,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,258,000 after buying an additional 318,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,165,000.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.