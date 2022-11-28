John Wood Group’s (WDGJF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WDGJF. HSBC raised John Wood Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 255 ($3.02) to GBX 262 ($3.10) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Wood Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $287.33.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

John Wood Group Price Performance

WDGJF opened at $1.90 on Friday. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.