Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) versus Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Critical Review

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) and Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and Johnson Outdoors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Topgolf Callaway Brands 5.30% 4.63% 2.16% Johnson Outdoors 5.86% 8.87% 6.21%

Risk and Volatility

Topgolf Callaway Brands has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson Outdoors has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

78.1% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Johnson Outdoors shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Johnson Outdoors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and Johnson Outdoors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Topgolf Callaway Brands $3.13 billion 1.20 $321.99 million $1.03 19.83 Johnson Outdoors $751.65 million 0.74 $83.38 million $4.10 13.38

Topgolf Callaway Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Johnson Outdoors. Johnson Outdoors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Topgolf Callaway Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Topgolf Callaway Brands and Johnson Outdoors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Topgolf Callaway Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00 Johnson Outdoors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.81%. Given Topgolf Callaway Brands’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Topgolf Callaway Brands is more favorable than Johnson Outdoors.

Summary

Topgolf Callaway Brands beats Johnson Outdoors on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Get Rating)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brands. The Apparel, Gear and Other segment offers golf apparel and footwear; golf accessories, including golf bags, golf gloves, headwear, and practice aids under the Callaway brand; and golf and lifestyle apparel, hats, luggage and accessories, footwear, belts, facemasks, sunglasses, socks, and underwear under the TravisMathew brand. This segment also provides storage gear for sport and personal use, such as backpacks; travel, duffel, and golf bags; and storage gear accessories, as well as outerwear, headwear, and accessories under the OGIO brand. In addition, it offers outdoor apparel comprising jackets, trousers, dresses, skirts, and tops; and footwear and outdoor equipment, including packs and bags, travel bags, tents, sleeping bags, and accessories under the Jack Wolfskin brand. The company sells its products through golf retailers, sporting goods retailers, on-line retailers, mass merchants, department stores, third-party distributors, and mail order stores, as well as through its websites in the United States and approximately 120 countries. The company was formerly known as Callaway Golf Company and changed its name to Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. in September 2022. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Johnson Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing. This segment sells its products under the Minn Kota, Humminbird, and Cannon brands through outdoor specialty and Internet retailers, retail store chains, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors. The Camping segment provides consumer, commercial, and military tents and accessories; camping furniture and stoves; other recreational camping products; and portable outdoor cooking systems, as well as manufactures fabric floors and insulated thermal liners and a subcontract manufacturer of military tents. This segment sells its products under the Eureka! and Jetboil brands through independent sales representatives and Internet retailers. The Watercraft Recreation segment offers kayaks, canoes, and paddles for family recreation, touring, angling, and tripping through independent specialty and outdoor retailers under the Ocean Kayaks, Old Town, and Carlisle brands. The Diving segment manufactures and markets underwater diving and snorkeling equipment, such as regulators, buoyancy compensators, dive computers and gauges, wetsuits, masks, fins, snorkels, and accessories through independent specialty dive stores and diving magazines under the SCUBAPRO brand name. This segment also provides regular maintenance, product repair, diving education, and travel program services; and sells diving gear to dive training centers, resorts, public safety units, and armed forces. It sells its products through Websites. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.