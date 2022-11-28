JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Price Target to GBX 4,500

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,700 ($55.58) to GBX 4,500 ($53.21) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($56.76) to GBX 4,400 ($52.03) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Intertek Group to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,910.29 ($58.06).

LON:ITRK opened at GBX 4,027 ($47.62) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,200.55. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,485 ($41.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,824 ($68.87). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,806.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,143.05.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

