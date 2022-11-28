JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Kingfisher (LON:KGF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.48) price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

KGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.19) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kingfisher to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 335 ($3.96) to GBX 240 ($2.84) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 273 ($3.23).

Shares of LON:KGF opened at GBX 247.70 ($2.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 226.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 240.96. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of GBX 198.60 ($2.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 359.80 ($4.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 774.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

