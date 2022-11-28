Kanzhun (BZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th.
Kanzhun Stock Down 5.1 %
BZ stock opened at 14.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09 and a beta of -0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of 15.59. Kanzhun has a fifty-two week low of 9.74 and a fifty-two week high of 43.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 64.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 195,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 76,663 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at $4,886,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Kanzhun by 259.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 502,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 362,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Kanzhun by 114.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,930,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Kanzhun
Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kanzhun (BZ)
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.