Kanzhun (BZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Kanzhun Stock Down 5.1 %

BZ stock opened at 14.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09 and a beta of -0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of 15.59. Kanzhun has a fifty-two week low of 9.74 and a fifty-two week high of 43.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 64.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 195,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 76,663 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at $4,886,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Kanzhun by 259.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 502,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 362,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Kanzhun by 114.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,930,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Kanzhun

BZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.50 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

