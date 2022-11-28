Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,556 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $164.46 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.41.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

