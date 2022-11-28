Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Invests $11.57 Million in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,851 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,567,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE PXD opened at $254.14 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.31 and its 200 day moving average is $243.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.