KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of KB opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.89. KB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average is $37.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $420,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 24,662 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

