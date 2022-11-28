KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Acquired by Cobalt Capital Management Inc.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. KB Home comprises approximately 2.8% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $8,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in KB Home by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $856,684.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,553.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Price Performance

KBH stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.64. 226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,275. KB Home has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.58.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.17. KB Home had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James cut shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.77.

About KB Home

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

