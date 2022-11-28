KE (BEKE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of KE stock opened at $14.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. KE has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of -2.10.
BEKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
