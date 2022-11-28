KE (BEKE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KE Price Performance

Shares of KE stock opened at $14.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. KE has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of -2.10.

Get KE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

Institutional Trading of KE

About KE

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of KE by 82.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 62,208 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of KE by 10.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in KE during the third quarter worth about $1,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.