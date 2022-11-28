Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Kforce’s FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Kforce Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $58.97 on Friday. Kforce has a 52-week low of $54.34 and a 52-week high of $80.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Kforce had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The business had revenue of $437.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kforce by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kforce by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 7.1% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 19.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

