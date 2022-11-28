Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Kforce’s FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.
Kforce Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of Kforce stock opened at $58.97 on Friday. Kforce has a 52-week low of $54.34 and a 52-week high of $80.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.98.
Kforce Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kforce by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kforce by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 7.1% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 19.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.
About Kforce
Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kforce (KFRC)
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.