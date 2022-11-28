KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KNOT Offshore Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

KNOP opened at $14.07 on Monday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.78%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNOP. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 17.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

(Get Rating)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.