Korea Investment CORP Acquires 37,515 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,515 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 103.9% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Fortive by 74.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 197.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $68.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $77.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.47.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

