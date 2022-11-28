Korea Investment CORP Grows Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Allegion worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Allegion by 66.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 61.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $114.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.59. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

