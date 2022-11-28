Korea Investment CORP Purchases 11,419 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBA. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 170,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 92,131 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 122.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,150,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $570,929,000 after buying an additional 1,261,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

