Korea Investment CORP Raises Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $389.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $338.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.41 and a twelve month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. UBS Group raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.38.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

