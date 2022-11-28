Korea Investment CORP Sells 32,134 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 335,566 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,134 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $22.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

