LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

LPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LG Display in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.49. LG Display has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $10.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the first quarter worth about $8,739,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in LG Display during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display during the second quarter worth about $392,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LG Display by 6.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 361,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 21,424 shares during the period. 2.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

