Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 222.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $90.35 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $164.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

